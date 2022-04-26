Advertise With Us
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mother’s Day and graduation season are right around the corner and Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery wants to help you celebrate. Chelsey visited their location in West Mobile off Schillinger Road to speak with Brandy. From decorated cookie cakes to specialty ice-cream cakes, this store has it all for you.

There are many different designs you can choose from or you can create a custom cookie cake for your mom or graduate. Be sure to visit their locations in Saraland, West Mobile, and Baldwin County. For more information, visit this website.

