Cool front to move through

(WALA) - The sky is mostly cloudy as of midmorning with humid air still in place, but not for much longer as a front pushes through later today. As the front is moving through, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms but only 30% coverage is expected.

Highs this afternoon will be around 80 degrees so we’ll be cooler than the last two days but by tomorrow, most spots will be in the low 50s at dawn. Mornings will be in the mid to low 50s Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 79-82 degree range.

Muggier air returns this weekend. Morning temperatures will jump back to the 60s and a few showers are expected this weekend and into next week.

