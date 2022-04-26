Couple happy to be alive after a car crashes into their motel room in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scary moments Monday afternoon after a car crashed right into a Motel room near Tillman’s Corner.

Cameron Howell and his wife were inside when the car barreled through, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

“I guess we’re still trying to process it to be honest with you,” Howell said.

“My wife and myself were sitting on the bed and then next thing you know; we saw the back of the vehicle just come in the room. It was like an explosion. Just debris everywhere,” Howell added.

Glass, wood and other debris now cover the ground.

“Right now in awe of what’s going on and what we’re going to do. The air conditioner was on top of me. The wall was all on top of us. I guess we’re still trying to process it to be honest with you,” Howell said.

There are no major injuries to show for this. And for the Howell couple, that’s the best-case scenario from what could’ve been a major disaster.

“Thankful that he’s not hurt and we’re not dead, because I thought it definitely was over. When it happened, it was like an explosion. Just preparing to die, I guess. Really,” Howell said.

The motel relocated the couple to another room. As for the driver, there’s no update on his condition.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.