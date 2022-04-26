Dog euthanized after Santa Rosa deputies say he was stabbed in the back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A heartbreaking story in Santa Rosa County after deputies say a dog was found stabbed in the back.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dog, Marley, had to be euthanized.

Now, deputies need your help finding the person responsible.

The owner Zac Blair is heartbroken by the loss, and says it’s not only affecting him but everyone in the community.

“I can’t believe that somebody in our community would do this,” Blair said. “So if they’ll do it to our dog who in our community is next?”

Blair says it happened back on April 7th. He got a text message that something was wrong with Marley.

“About 8:00 I get a text from my microchip we have in him saying he’s at the animal hospital,” Blair explained. “I called the animal hospital they say well he’s been stabbed and in critical care right now. We need you to come get him and take him to the emergency room.”

Blair says he drove Marley to an emergency vet in Pensacola.

But it was too late. The vet said Marley was paralyzed from the neck down and had to be euthanized.

He was found stabbed by a neighbor on Henderson Smith Road near Milton.

The only question Blair is left with now, is why?

“That’s a very, very, very, sick individual. Cause where they stabbed him at they had to be petting him to do it,” Blair said.

As the family comes to terms with the loss of Marley, they did have a message for the person responsible...

“I hope you get what you deserve...he was just in so much pain so I hope they get to feel that. I hope they suffer the same way he suffered. That’s my message to whoever done this,” Blair said.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is offering a $3,000 reward for the person responsible.

If you know anything about this case, give them a call.

