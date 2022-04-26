Fairhope High makes website’s Top 10 list of best schools in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The usnews.com website has released its rankings for best high schools in Alabama.

Five schools in our area ranked in the top 50. The highest ranked area school is Fairhope at number 10.

Davidson checks in at 26th on the list, with Daphne ranked 40th. Saraland and T.R. Miller are at 45th and 46th.

In all, 359 Alabama schools made the rankings. The full list is here.

