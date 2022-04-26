Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Fairhope High makes website’s Top 10 list of best schools in Alabama

Other area schools are in the Top 50 among 359 Alabama rankings
(Associated Press)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The usnews.com website has released its rankings for best high schools in Alabama.

Five schools in our area ranked in the top 50. The highest ranked area school is Fairhope at number 10.

Davidson checks in at 26th on the list, with Daphne ranked 40th. Saraland and T.R. Miller are at 45th and 46th.

In all, 359 Alabama schools made the rankings. The full list is here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
UPDATE: Alabama License Offices reopen following system update
Driver License Centers reopen on Tuesday
Drivers license offices reopen with new updates to potentially cut down wait time
Body found in Styx River 22 years ago now identified as Daniel Muniz, Jr. after daughter...
Baldwin County cold case solved after 22 years