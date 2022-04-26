High-speed chase ends with fiery crash in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) – A reported house break-in touched off a car chase that ended Tuesday with a fiery wreck of a stolen car near Mary G. Montgomery High School.

No one was hurt, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, which apprehended two teenagers.

Sgt. Mark Bailey told FOX10 News that the burglary occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at a hour on Gaynor Road, off of Lott Road, in the northern part of the county. He said two teenagers from Gautier, Mississippi, ransacked the home, which they apparently picked at random.

Deputies patrolling the area spotted a black Cadillac after an alert from OnStar and attempted to stop the vehicle. When the driver would not yield, deputies gave chase at speeds reaching 70 to 75 mph until the car overturned along the side of Moffett Road. Bailey said the driver and passenger got out of the car before it burst into flames.

“Our K-9 units deployed a track with a dog and they did locate two suspects,” Bailey said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the driver hiding behind a Dumpster; the other teenager was in a wooded area near the wreck.

Bailey said it is not entirely clear what caused the driver to lose control.

“You just do not have the proper driving skills at that age to maneuver a vehicle,” he said.

Bailey said investigators questioned the youths Tuesday afternoon at the Northside Substation, which is just up the road from the school. He said they have been charged with attempting to elude, burglary, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property. That property was the Cadillac, which Bailey said had been reported stolen Tuesday morning in Mississippi.

Bailey said the teenagers have no apparent connection to Mobile County.

“They were jus over here joyriding,” he said.

