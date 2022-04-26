Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Jaquarrius Nodd pleads guilty to 2018 murder of Javoris James

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jaquarrius Nodd pleaded guilty for his role in the murder of Javoris James in 2018.

James, 31, was gunned down at the Texaco gas station on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.

Nodd, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TeAndre Kimbrough pleads guilty to manslaughter
Kimbrough pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2016 shooting at community center
Jaquarrius Nodd pleads guilty to murder
Jaquarrius Nodd pleads guilty to murder
TeAndre Kimbrough pleads guilty to manslaughter
TeAndre Kimbrough pleads guilty to manslaughter
Fairhope High makes website’s Top 10 list of best schools in Alabama