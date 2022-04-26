Jaquarrius Nodd pleads guilty to 2018 murder of Javoris James

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jaquarrius Nodd pleaded guilty for his role in the murder of Javoris James in 2018.

James, 31, was gunned down at the Texaco gas station on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.

Nodd, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

