Kimbrough pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2016 shooting at community center

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - TeAndre Kimbrough pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of 18-year-old Jeffery Ford.

Kimbrough shot and killed Ford in 2016 outside the Thomas Sullivan Community Center.

Police said the two had an ongoing dispute and decided to meet at the community center to settle it.

Kimbrough was sentenced to 20 years.

