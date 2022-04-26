Kimbrough pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2016 shooting at community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - TeAndre Kimbrough pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of 18-year-old Jeffery Ford.

Kimbrough shot and killed Ford in 2016 outside the Thomas Sullivan Community Center.

Police said the two had an ongoing dispute and decided to meet at the community center to settle it.

Kimbrough was sentenced to 20 years.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.