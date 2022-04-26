Louisiana man pleads guilty to daring smash-and-grab burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man Tuesday pleaded guilty to participating in a smash-and-grab at Hall’s Motorsports back in 2018

Tim Jackson pleaded guilty to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

The daring, wee-hours burglary was the subject of a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act.” The video shows several people with face coverings at about 3 a.m. on May 1, 2018, loading eight high-performance dirt bikes into a U-Haul truck. Police later found two of the motorcycles, which apparently had fallen out of the truck, in the area of the business.

Earlier, the group had stolen a pair of Ford E-450 box trucks from the U-Haul Store on the West I-65 Service Road South.

Jackson’s co-defendant, Jerrell Maxon, pleaded guilty last month.

Jackson entered a ‘blind” plea, which means prosecutors have not agreed to recommend a lighter sentence. He faces up to 10 years in prison when a judge sentences him in July, although the punishment likely will be less than that under advisory guidelines.

Investigators used cell phone information to place Jackson and Maxon in Mobile at the time of the burglaries, according to Maxon’s plea agreement.

Court records also show that Jackson had a pair of shoes that matched those of one of the suspects from Hall’s Motorsports.

Law enforcement officers in May 2018 searched Jackson’s home on D’Hemecourt Street in New Orleans and found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Lafayette, Louisiana, the previous March.

The burglaries caused $110,093 damage to Hall’s Motorsports, and the value of the three unrecovered motorcycles came to $17,376, according to court records. Damages to U-Haul came to $147,795.

