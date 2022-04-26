Mayor Stimpson set to push for annexation again with new city council

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in 2019, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s push to expand the city failed after concerns from the previous council about adding to the city without addressing problems within current city limits. But with a new council in place the mayor is ready to try again.

“There seems to be some interest from the city council to look at what annexation looks like,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

The last plan would have added almost 13,000 residents west of Cody Road and north of Bear Fork Road into the city limits. Chief of Staff James Barber says the new plan could include those same neighborhoods.

“We’re still trying to configure the maps and figure out which neighborhoods are interested in coming in,” said Barber.

Growing the city’s population is important to the mayor for many reasons. One of them being grant money. Barber says Mobile is considered a small city with fewer than 200,000 people. Getting over that mark would mean more federal grant money.

“We received around $56 million in ARP money but the city of Birmingham received $142 million being over 200,000,” added Barber.

While the council is interested in growing the city. Some feel addressing the decrease in population is just as important.

“Even if we annex 20 or 25,000 people. If we don’t stop the bleeding we’re going to be in the same place we are right now,” said City Councilman William Carroll.

District 2 City Councilman William Carroll feels any plan to grow the population will have to include improving the quality of life at the same time.

“We’re going to have to do things that gives hope to the city,” added Carroll. “We also have to do the things that reduces the crime rate, gives better spaces for living.”

Carroll also feels that adding annexation to the ongoing redistricting talks could make things complicated.

“We can’t make a speculation on what the population for redistricting is going to be if we don’t have them in hand,” said Carroll.

