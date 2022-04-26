Mobile city pools desperately looking for lifeguards; warns of shorter hours if more staffing isn’t found

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With weeks to go, the preparations are underway to get the four City of Mobile pools in tip top shape for summer.

At Figures Park, Donte White a veteran City of Mobile lifeguard for more than a decade doing whatever is necessary to get the pool clean and ready for kids.

“I definitely appreciate having a space for kids to come out not even knowing how to swim being able to learn how to swim,” he said.

Before any of the fun can happen, the City of Mobile is hiring lifeguards to make sure pool time is safe.

“It’s definitely serious, you got to be alert once the kids are in the pool that’s your highest focus and make sure they’re able to come back the next day,” White said.

Mobile operates four city pools. They are at Trinity Gardens Park, Kidd Park, Figures Park and Hillsdale Park.

The city needs about 25 lifeguards on staff for summer and good candidates are hard to find.

“We’re heavily looking for lifeguards,” said Shonnda Smith, Deputy Executive Director of Public Works. “We’ve tried to be creative by saying hey if you go and pay for your lifeguard class we will reimburse you that money at the end.”

The city says if it is not able to get the number of lifeguards they need some of their city pools could be forced to operate on a limited schedule this summer.

“We’d like to keep them open all at the max hours, but with the low numbers of staff we’re having to do a rotation where we’d have some open two and another open another two days,” Smith said.

With about a month left until opening day, lifeguards like White hope people apply.

“I’d rather all the pools to be open and all of them be fully staffed and for all of the communities to enjoy the water,” he said.

Lifeguard starting pay was just increased to $15.22 an hour.

If you are interested in applying, click here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mobilecounty/jobs/3469438/pool-guard?keywords=pool&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

