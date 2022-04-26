Advertise With Us
MPD asks public’s help locating missing teen

Elaina Encalada
Elaina Encalada(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a runaway/missing teenage girl.

Elaina Encalada, 15, was last seen on Friday, April 22 by a family relative in Grand Bay, Alabama. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone has information about the whereabouts of Elaina Encalada is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

