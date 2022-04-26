MPD asks public’s help locating missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a runaway/missing teenage girl.

Elaina Encalada, 15, was last seen on Friday, April 22 by a family relative in Grand Bay, Alabama. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone has information about the whereabouts of Elaina Encalada is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

