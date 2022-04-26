Advertise With Us
New clinic offers convenient infusion care option in Daphne

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
New to Alabama, one company is making it easier for you to get infusion care quicker! It is called Palmetto Infusion/AccuRX and it is a one stop shop for your chronic and acute conditions. FOX10′s Shelby Myers sat down with vice president of business development David Bush to talk more about it.

