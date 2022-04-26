Recipe: Colossal Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Chef Jonavin from Thrive features another amazing dish on Studio 10- colossal shrimp with a crabmeat stuffing. He’s also sharing gifts that Mom will love for Mother’s Day!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb jumbo shrimp or colossal shrimp

8 oz lump crabmeat picked over for shells

10 Ritz crackers finely ground (slightly less than ½ cup crumbs)

2 Tbsp unsalted butter melted

1 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp smoked salt divided

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp chopped parsley plus more for serving

STEPS:

Butterfly and devein the shrimp. Preheat oven to 375 F. Peel the shell off the shrimp (discard) but leave the tail on. Insert knife about ⅔ of the way down into the shrimp, beginning at the top where the head would be. Run the knife down around the curve of the shrimp until you hit the tail. Open the flesh of the shrimp until it lies flat. At the same time, use a knife or a fork to remove and discard the vein. It should just lift away.

Make the filling. Combine crab, 2 Tbsp melted butter, Ritz cracker crumbs, 1 tsp Old Bay, 1 tsp Dijon, ½ tsp Worcestershire, 1 Tbsp chopped parsley, and ¾ tsp smoked salt in a large mixing bowl, then gently mix until combined.

Stuff the shrimp. Season the cleaned shrimp with ¼ tsp smoked salt. Place about 1 ½ Tbsp of crab filling on top of each shrimp, so that they are standing upright. Use your hand to gently press the filling into the shrimp so it adheres on top.

Bake the shrimp. Cook in a preheated oven for about 13-15 minutes, depending on the size of the shrimp, or until the crab filling is a light golden brown and the shrimp reach an internal temperature of 145 F. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and additional chopped parsley, if wanted. You may also serve over an Alfredo cream pasta.

SPECIAL EVENT:

Check out Thrive’s special Mother’s Day kitchen supplies on their website or submit a booking request for a Mother’s Day Brunch.

thrivebychefjonavin.com

Chef Jonavin Murray:

Private chef and artisan creating amazing food and now designing and creating kitchen supplies for the home chef. We create for celebrities, resorts, realtors, and for private homes. Chef Jonavin creates an experience unlike any other, offering the best on the coast.

Mobile, Alabama based private chef Jonavin was used to creating beauty and flavor on a plate, but when the pandemic and a couple hurricanes hit, it left him looking for a new place to pour his energy into. He transferred his same love and craftsmanship into creating designer kitchen supplies. As a chef, he ensures all the pieces are functional and durable. As an artist he hand crafts each piece to ensure quality and beauty, creating for celebrities and home chefs alike. The most important thing he hopes is his tools allow others to not only create but Thrive.

#1 Designer Artisanal Kitchen Supplies on the Gulf Coast

