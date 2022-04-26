Woman charged with setting fire in dollar store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman was arrested on an arson charge after investigators said she set a fire inside a store.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said Ramon Hubbard lit items on fire inside the Dollar General on Azalea Road near Airport Boulevard.

Store employees put out the fires before any major damage was caused.

