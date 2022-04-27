Faulty sensor responsible for false unhealthy Air Quality Index reading in Mobile, ADEM says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says a faulty sensor is to blame for unhealthy Air Quality Index readings in Mobile.

On Tuesday, the AQI showed a value of 152, which is categorized as an unhealthy level.

But ADEM says that reading is inaccurate. The agency said a monitor in Chickasaw that is generating the high number is malfunctioning and has been for several days.

“That area virtually never reaches these kinds of measured levels especially not after a cold front came through the state today which brings about the most pristine air that we ever experience here in the state,” said ADEM Air Division Chief Ron Gore.

Gore added that the monitor will be checked and repaired on Wednesday.

