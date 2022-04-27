Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Faulty sensor responsible for false unhealthy Air Quality Index reading in Mobile, ADEM says

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says a faulty sensor is to blame for unhealthy Air Quality Index readings in Mobile.

On Tuesday, the AQI showed a value of 152, which is categorized as an unhealthy level.

But ADEM says that reading is inaccurate. The agency said a monitor in Chickasaw that is generating the high number is malfunctioning and has been for several days.

“That area virtually never reaches these kinds of measured levels especially not after a cold front came through the state today which brings about the most pristine air that we ever experience here in the state,” said ADEM Air Division Chief Ron Gore.

Gore added that the monitor will be checked and repaired on Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Faulty sensor responsible for false unhealthy Air Quality Index reading in Mobile
Faulty sensor responsible for false unhealthy Air Quality Index reading in Mobile
Stolen generator returned to food truck, but by who?
Stolen generator returned to food truck, but by who?
High-speed chase ends with fiery crash in Semmes
Pensacola teacher turns himself in after being wanted for child abuse