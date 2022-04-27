HAPPENING NOW: Biloxi hotel shooting leads to police standoff in Gulfport

BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have surrounded a business on 28th Street in a standoff with a wanted man. The suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting at a Biloxi hotel Wednesday morning, and another shooting in Gulfport.

According to Gulfport Police, the man is inside the business, and is surrounded by officers. Streets near 28th Street and Canal are now closed to the public, and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

The Gulfport Police Department is currently involved in a stand off with a barricaded suspect in the area of Canal Rd and 28th Street. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. Further details forthcoming. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) April 27, 2022

The shooting under investigation in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy 90. Police tell us there were multiple victims at the hotel, but we don’t know their conditions. A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street before police caught up with him on 28th Street. That’s where the standoff is right now.

WLOX News will have more details as this breaking news story unfolds.

