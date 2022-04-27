Mobile PD investigates shooting in Plateau community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy several hours for Mobile police, as they investigate yet another shooting.

We’re told the shots rang out just before 10 last night in the Plateau community -- the scene being on Railroad and Center streets.

According to a Mobile police sergeant that we talked to on scene, the MPD got the call around 9 p.m. about a man being down. Once officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

We are told the man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Officers have not said yet what may have led up to the shooting or identified a possible suspect.

Meanwhile, we are also looking into reports of two shootings overnight -- one on South Washington Avenue and the other on Spring Hill Avenue. We are still waiting on those to be confirmed by police.

---

