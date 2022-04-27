Pensacola teacher turns himself in after being wanted for child abuse

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a teacher after he allegedly got physical with a seven-year-old student.

Richard Harris was arrested after turning himself in last Friday. The investigation started in February.

Harris is charged with cruelty towards a child.

“He called the seven-year-old student up to the teacher’s desk and asked that student why they were being so bad. They shrugged her shoulders,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

The teacher allegedly then called the student a name. The seven-year-old then allegedly hit the teacher before going back to their desk.

“The teacher got up and is alleged to have said, ‘now it’s my turn.’ Picked the student up while in the chair and turned the chair over, dumping the seven-year-old student bumping her head,” Sheriff Simmons said.

According to Sheriff Simmons, they spoke to at least seven other students who were in the classroom.

Sheriff Simmons told FOX10 they tried to reach Harris for weeks. His attorney James Barnes said his client wasn’t hard to find. Barnes said he called the Sheriff’s office weekly to see if there was a warrant out for his client’s arrest.

“Within 24 hours of me finding out there was a warrant, I contacted him. He turned himself in. Now is where we are. Now we really need to take a look at the merits of the case,” Barnes said.

Barnes said with the case already being tried in the court of public opinion; it can make his job more difficult.

But he maintained that his client is innocent of all charges.

“At the end of the day, what do we know? We know that this child slapped an educator. Does that mean that he can carte blanche batter this child? Absolutely not. And I don’t think that he did,” Barnes said.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court May 13th. His attorney says he will file a waiver of arraignment and plead not guilty.

