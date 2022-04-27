Plenty of sunshine for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a great looking day ahead on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine and lower humidity. Most spots are starting off in the upper 50s as of 5am and the projected high today will be around 80 degrees. The sky will be Mostly Clear today and tonight. Most of you will drop to the low 50s by dawn Thursday. That may be the last time we get that cool for quite some time as a big jump in humidity arrives this weekend and into next week. We’ll see highs back in the mid 80s with mornings in the mid 60s this weekend. The muggier air will result in a few isolated showers Saturday and Sunday with coverage of rain at 20%.

