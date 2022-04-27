Police make arrest in February homicide on Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man connected to a West Mobile shooting that left one dead and two others wounded.

Keith Fredricks, 19, was gunned down on Cottage Hill Road near Mandarin Drive. It happened on February 15 around 11:30 p.m.

Two others with Fredricks were also wounded. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 26, detectives arrested Brandon Ely, 20, on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.