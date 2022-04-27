Advertise With Us
Police make arrest in February homicide on Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile

MPD identifies 19-year-old killed in Cottage Hill Road shooting
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man connected to a West Mobile shooting that left one dead and two others wounded.

Keith Fredricks, 19, was gunned down on Cottage Hill Road near Mandarin Drive. It happened on February 15 around 11:30 p.m.

Two others with Fredricks were also wounded. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 26, detectives arrested Brandon Ely, 20, on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

