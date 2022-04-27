Advertise With Us
President Biden to visit Alabama next week

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden(The White House)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WALA) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a trip to Alabama, according to the White House.

The president will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made.

The Biden Administration is currently providing the Troy-built missile to Ukraine, which is using them in their defense against Russia’s months-long invasion.

Additional details are expected in the coming days.

