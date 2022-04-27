Recipe: Key Lime Squares

Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets has a refreshing sweet treat perfect for the spring and summer months!

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

6 tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 cup key lime juice

3 egg yolks

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup white chocolate chips

STEPS:

Spray an 8x8 baking dish with non stick spray. Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter in a bowl. Stir until well combined. Pour into baking dish. Spread the mixture out evenly with your hands and pat down. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Whisk together egg yolks, key lime juice, and sweetened condensed milk in a bowl. Whisk for 2-3 minutes until completely smooth. Stir in white chocolate chips.

Pour key lime filling over cooled graham cracker crust. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until filling is set. Cool completely before cutting. Refrigerating for at least 2 hours before cutting will make the squares easier to cut.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

