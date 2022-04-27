Shooting victim drives himself to Mobile hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile say a male shooting victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment after he was shot Tuesday night.

Investigators say it was about 11:13 p.m. when officers responded to a gas station in the 2700 block of Springhill Ave. in reference to a person suffering a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim was at Garden Grove Drive and Theodore Dawes when an unknown male subject shot him.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital and was treated for an injury that was said not to be life threatening.

Police said this is an active investigation.

