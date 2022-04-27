Special events with Impact100 Mobile

The following information was provided by Impact100 Mobile:

Impact100 is a group of women from all walks of life who have come together to make a collective and significant difference in our community. Impact100 Mobile exists to empower women to award large grants that transform lives.

Mix & Mingle – Domke Market

April 27 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Domke Market- 720 Schillinger Rd S #8, Mobile, AL 36695. Seating is limited, so please reserve your spot via the RSVP link below.

Information Session- SW Mobile Chamber

May 11 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Southwest Mobile Chamber - Tillman’s Corner Community Center - 5055 Carol Plantation Road Mobile, AL 36619

For more events and information on the grant application, visit our website: https://mobile.impact100global.org/

