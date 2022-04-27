Stolen generator returned to food truck, but by who?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a story FOX 10 first told viewers about Monday: a stolen food truck generator left a business paralyzed. Over 12 hours later, that generator is back, but it’s who made that delivery that’s turning heads.

“We want the generator back as fast as possible,” said Jim Fox, sales manager. “If he’ll bring it back, we’ll be willing to let bygones be bygones, and we’ll even feed him.”

Monday, employees at Big Al’s Sauce Company begged for their stolen generator back, even offering a clean slate to the suspect.

Surveillance video shown on FOX 10 news Monday night captured the bandit in the act, and Tuesday morning, the owner’s wildest dreams come true.

“We were actually in shock that it had worked, especially so quickly,” said Fox.

The owner got a phone call from the brother of the thief, calling to make amends and apologizing on his behalf. The brother returned the generator an hour later.

“He saw the story last night and took it upon himself to contact us and said his brother was already in enough trouble and wanted to bring it back,” said Fox.

Wheeled out, the generator is now back operating in one piece, and the lesson is learned: lock it up.

Big Al’s felt fortunate their story ended on a good note.

“We just want to say thank you for helping us get our generator back,” said Fox. “Between social media and FOX 10, it was a very successful ending.”

Employees also said they offered the brother the $500 reward, and he politely declined.

