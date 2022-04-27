Advertise With Us
Teenager seriously wounded in shooting on Cottage Hill Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Cottage Hill Road on Wednesday.

Mobile Police said officers were called to Barrington Park Apartments around 1:45 p.m. When they arrived, they learned the 18-year-old victim had been taken away from the scene in a personal vehicle.

Investigators went to the hospital to find the victim getting treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released.

