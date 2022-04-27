Voting in Alabama’s primary election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Voting is one of the most important things you can do to have your voice heard and serve your country.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Candi Williams from AARP to talk more about voting changes, deadlines, and much more.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.