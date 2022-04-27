Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after boyfriend shoots her, Mobile Police say

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman in Mobile is in the hospital after she was shot by her boyfriend, police said.

It happened Tuesday at South Bay Apartments on Washington Avenue.

Prinnis Taylor
Prinnis Taylor(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Investigators said Prinnis Taylor, 23, shot his girlfriend around 12:45 p.m. He was still at the scene when officers arrived and arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic violence.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alabama teacher turnover rate is alarming 2d
Combatting turnover: More than half of newly hired Alabama teaches leave within three years
Alabama teacher turnover rate is alarming 2d
Alabama teacher turnover rate is alarming 2d
Just days before the Spanish Fort Toros were set to start their playoff run their season came...
Spanish Fort boys and girls soccer teams ruled ineligible for playoffs by AHSAA
Creative writing program, “Writing Our Stories” is helping troubled youth in Mobile County
Creative writing program, “Writing Our Stories” is helping troubled youth in Mobile County
Tennessee man arrested for gas station robbery in Foley
Tennessee man arrested for gas station robbery in Foley