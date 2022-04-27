Woman paralyzed after boyfriend shoots her, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman in Mobile was left paralyzed after she was shot by her boyfriend, police said.

It happened Tuesday at South Bay Apartments on Washington Avenue.

Prinnis Taylor (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Investigators said Prinnis Taylor, 23, opened fire on his girlfriend around 12:45 p.m. He was still at the scene when officers arrived and arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic violence.

