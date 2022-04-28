Advertise With Us
American Red Cross, partners to install 50,000 smoke detectors during ‘Sound the Alarm’ initiative

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The American Red Cross with its partners are taking on a big project this May. It is called Sound the Alarm and they plan to install 50,000 smoke alarms in at risk communities. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Michael Brown and Matthew Burton to talk more about it.

