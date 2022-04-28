Combatting turnover: More than half of newly hired Alabama teaches leave within three years

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - A startling report by a state agency finds that more than half of Alabama teacher leave within three years of their hire.

The Chickasaw City School System has one of the worst retention rates, averaging 29 percent since 2016, according to the report by the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services.

“We have a problem with first-time teacher turnover in the state of Alabama,” said Patrick Dean, the agency’s assistant director.

Chickasaw schools Superintendent David Wofford disputed the specific figures. He said the most recent figures from his system suggest a retention rate of new teachers at almost 80 percent. But he and other school administrators acknowledged that keeping teachers on the job is a major challenge.

“We are competing with private industry,” he said. “Everywhere you go these days, there’s ‘Help Wanted’ signs.”

Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System, agreed.

“This is an issue school across Alabama and the entire country have been facing for years,” she said.

Dean said his agency, created by the Alabama Legislature in 2019, did not delve into the reasons why teacher retention in the state lags the national average. But he said it comes with a big price tag.

The report estimates the cost of replacing a teacher ranges from $9,000 to $40,000. That comes to as much as $652 million to replace the 16,305 newly hired teachers who left over the past decade.

Improving the retention rate to 60 percent would have increased the supply of teachers by 1,500 over the past 10 years and saved school systems a combined $13.5 million, the report notes.

In southwest Alabama, the Mobile County school system’s 49 percent retention rate is close to the statewide average. The Saraland City Schools had a rate of 64 percent, among the highest in the state. Baldwin County, at 54 percent and Satsuma City Schools, at 44 percent, both came in ahead of Chickasaw.

“It’s getting harder and harder to retain teachers,” said Arnold Cox, principal of the Chickasaw Middle-High School.

New teachers leave for a wide variety of reasons. Some take jobs in other systems. Wofford noted three teachers in Chickasaw who live in Baldwin County recently left to take jobs in school systems there. Other teaches quit the profession, altogether.

A.J. Nipper, a teacher at the middle-high school is leaving after two years for an unusual reason – he is going to pursue a medical degree.

“Medical school has always been my dream,” he said.

Nipper said he has enjoyed his time at the school system. But he said he can see why the attrition rate is so high.

“Very rarely do you see teachers actually work a 40-hour work week,” he said. “I mean, it’s 40 hours in the classroom, not necessarily 40 hours when you include grading papers, coaching, things like that. I think sometimes it comes down to feeling a little bit like you’re on an island.”

Philips said teachers have more responsibilities than they used to.

“The job has changed,” she said. “And COVID has presented a challenge we hadn’t had before.”

School officials said they are taking a number of steps to keep new teachers on the job. Philips said the Mobile County school system plans to hold a summer conference this year for first- and second-year teachers to improve professional development.

Wofford said the Chickasaw system has made strides since he arrived in 2019.

“I cam here because the system was in trouble,” he said.

In Chickasaw, Wofford said he has paired new teachers with veterans

“We do a comprehensive teacher mentoring program that kind of helps our first-year teachers as they come in,” he said. “They have two years with a mentor. And also, we’ve shown support to our staff by providing opportunities towards mental health and also, additional pay.”

Philips said pay raises passed by the Legislature this year will boost starting pay to $43,358 a year – above the national average.

Nipper said more money likely would help.

“Pay – obviously, that’s always gonna be, probably, one of the top complaints from teachers,” he said.

But Nipper said other factors are even more important. He said some of his classes have 27 or 28 students, and some of his friends in other systems have as many as 30 pupils in a class. That can be daunting, he said. In fact, Nipper said, if given a choice between a $10,000 pay raise and cutting his class size in half – he would pick the latter.

