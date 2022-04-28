Donations to Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank down about 50% as need for food grows

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - It is another busy day at the Feeding the Gulf Coast warehouse in Theodore as they work to get the food they do have where it is needed most.

“As we approach summer and hurricane season what we know is that right now our supply of food is low. So we are really struggling to meet the increasing demand that we’re still seeing since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Cyndy Baggett with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Donations to the food bank have essentially been cut in half which is forcing the non-profit to buy more food themselves instead of relying on the generosity of others.

“When you look around the warehouse it looks like there’s a lot of food, but of course we want food to coming in and going out just so we are meeting the need for the 1 in 6 individuals, including 1 in 4 children right here in our community who face food insecurity,” Baggett said.

The National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive is set for May 14th and Feeding the Gulf Coast is ramping up for it. They say it is normally their biggest food drive of the year.

“On that particular day we usually hope to receive 100,000 pounds of food,” Baggett said. “It’s so easy for people in the community to get involved. They’ll receive a bag in their mailbox from the postal carrier and they’ll just fill that bag with whatever items they purchased or might have in their pantry that they’d like to donate.”

There are other ways to help including cash donations. Feeding the Gulf Coast says for every dollar donated they can turn that into five meals.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm, if the need is up and the food supply is down so we really do rely on support from the community, community partners to just help us bridge that gap,” Baggett said.

If you want to help, click here: https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org

