FedEx employee accused of stealing package of i-Pads

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FedEx employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after allegedly stealing a package containing i-Pads.

Mobile police officers were called to the FedEx facility at 6250 Rangeline Road Wednesday morning in reference to a theft. According to police, Bryan Devante Williams, 27, a FedEx employee, was accused of stealing a package containing several i-Pads.

Williams, a resident of Daphne, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and has since been released, according to jail records.

A bond hearing is scheduled Friday, jail records show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.