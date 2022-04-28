Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

FedEx employee accused of stealing package of i-Pads

Bryan Devante Williams
Bryan Devante Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FedEx employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after allegedly stealing a package containing i-Pads.

Mobile police officers were called to the FedEx facility at 6250 Rangeline Road Wednesday morning in reference to a theft. According to police, Bryan Devante Williams, 27, a FedEx employee, was accused of stealing a package containing several i-Pads.

Williams, a resident of Daphne, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and has since been released, according to jail records.

A bond hearing is scheduled Friday, jail records show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Shooting generic
Teen grazed by bullet after suspect shoots into vehicle, Mobile police say
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower
Wreck
MPD: 1 sustains life-threating injuries in crash on Zeigler Boulevard