FOX10 Shred Event happening Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is once again teaming up with Gilmore Services and Navigator Credit Union to help shred your sensitive papers.

So start gathering those documents you don’t need anymore. Getting rid of them safely can protect your identity from thieves.

The Shred Event is Saturday from 7 until 11 a.m. here at FOX10 on Satchel Paige Drive.

You don’t even have to get out of your car. We’ll have volunteers to grab your boxes and bags. Your documents will be shredded right here on site.

