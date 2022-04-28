Gather your papers, the FOX10 Shred Event is this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have old magazines, bills, and other paperwork to get rid of, start gathering them now.

The FOX10 Shred Event is this Saturday, April 30. We teamed ip with Gilmore Services and Navigator Credit Union to help you safely discard your sensitive papers.

It also helps the environment because all of the shredded paper will be recycled.

“We should be able to save enough paper at this event to save about 340 trees,” said Whitney Lucas of Gilmore Services.

So start gathering those documents you don’t need anymore. Getting rid of them safely can protect your identity from thieves.

The Shred Event is Saturday from 7 until 11 a.m. here at FOX10 on Satchel Paige Drive.

You don’t even have to get out of your car. We’ll have volunteers grab your boxes and bags. Your documents will be shredded right here on site.

Fox10 Shred Event (WALA)

