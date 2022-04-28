Local mother honors teenage son lost to gun violence by renaming street and launching non-profit in his name

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in September, sixteen-year-old Chavan Scruggs was killed on Allison street outside Figures park.

“We’re still trying to adjust to living without Chavan,” said Nija Hill.

His mother Nija Hill wanted to make sure her son’s name wouldn’t be forgotten. Hill says Chavan spent most of his time outside of school at Figures park which gave her the perfect idea.

“That was his favorite place to be,” said Hill. “Even as a little boy maybe eight years old he played for Figures park football. It absolutely inspired me to of naming that street, at least pursuing to try to.”

Hill spent the next several weeks getting signatures from those who lived on Allison Street to show support. Now that the city council approved the change the street where Chavan lost his life will soon be given the honorary name Chavan J. Scruggs Way.

“For that to say Chavan’s Way, that means you got to come his way,” said Hill. “That’s going to be something that those kids even by that school Leflore High School. They’re going to always see that and they’re going to always remember him.”

Renaming the street was only one goal. Hill also is close to launching her own non-profit organization to help mothers who have lost their children to violent crime. The organization’s name is Chavan. Choose Help At Voice A Nation.

“We want to build a foundation where we meet twice monthly and you’re able to voice what you’re going through,” said Hill.

The goal is to have a place to meet where those who have lost loved ones can learn different coping mechanisms as well as get help from volunteer therapists.

“With my experience and what I went through in the grieving and healing process I want to share that with people,” added Hill.

In the meantime, Hill plans to use her voice at events like the Victims of Crime Awareness Walk.

“I want to feel like I’m walking for my boy and I think other parents will feel the same way,” said Hill.

If you want to donate to the organization, you can do so here: https://gofund.me/067ac703

For more information search Chavan Choose Help At Voice A Nation on Facebook.

