Mobile Police report over 200 catalytic converter thefts so far this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Car owners are concerned about their catalytic converters being stolen. And with good reason.

Tuesday, mobile police arrested Ryan Holmes. Police said Holmes was allegedly involved in the theft of several converters from Gulf Coast Auto Tech on Halls Mill Road.

That’s just one of more than 200 cases this year. Over 300 were stolen last year. So far in just the first four months of 2022, the number is already up to 217.

Mechanics we spoke to Wednesday said it doesn’t take much to become a victim.

“You wake up in the morning and crank up. The car is loud. That’s a sign that it’s been cut off. They’re quick. They’re fast, and it doesn’t take them long. It’s a very costly part to put back on,” Cory Parker said.

Cory Parker owns Dean’s Auto & Exhaust in Daphne. He told FOX10 drivers should think about anti-theft devices.

“People ask us what they might be able to do to prevent it and we tell them we might be able to build a cage for one and that kind of started it,” Parker said.

He says it could be cheaper to buy one of his cages, instead of replacing a converter that’s been stolen.

And they’ve gotten good responses from potential customers.

“They’ve known people who were victims, and they don’t want to go through that. They’ll get it on there and hopefully prevent their converter from being stolen.”

