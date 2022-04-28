MPD: 1 sustains life-threating injuries in crash on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on Zeigler Boulevard Wednesday sent one driver to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened around 5:45 p.m. at Zeigler Boulevard and Cody Road.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of one vehicle was traveling east on Zeigler Boulevard. The driver of the second vehicle was headed west and attempted to turn left when she collided with the eastbound vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle two was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

MPD continues to investigate the crash.

---

