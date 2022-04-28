Muggy conditions to return

(WALA) - Temperatures are in the mid-70s as of midmorning and we’ll climb to the mid-80s this afternoon. Muggy air is returning, unfortunately, so that will make our morning temperatures a lot warmer in the days ahead plus the risk of showers and storms will be possible.

Rain coverage will be at 10% today and we’ll see that jumping up to the 30-40% range tomorrow through Sunday so keep the rain gear close by if you have outdoor plans.

Highs will be in the mid- to low 80s the next several afternoons with morning temperatures climbing to the mid- to upper 60s Saturday through next week.

