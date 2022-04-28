The Pact Theatre Company produces ‘Matilda the Musical’

The PACT Theatre Company’s production of Matilda the Musical, the imaginative tale of a special little girl, will open at The PACT Theatre Company on April 29th to May 15th. The Tony Award-winning musical is a wildly funny, sometimes heartbreaking, and always inspiring tale about the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and a girl who won’t let being “little” stop her from putting an unjust world right.

Directed and Choreographed by Jacob Rowe and musically directed by Christie Breland and, this show is sure to give you a night full of laughing, crying, and all-around family fun! Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this musical tells the story of Matilda, an extraordinary girl who, armed with a wonderful spirit and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and memorable tunes, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp.

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Some of the most notable songs include “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Revolting Children”. Join us on April 28 for a special immersive dinner catered by Namans Catering! This one-night-only event is a dinner theatre type show where the show takes place all around you! For tickets and information visit thepactmobile.com or Facebook.com/thepactmobile.

Tickets are on sale now!

DETAILS

Start: April 29th

End: May 15th

Where: The PACT Theatre Company

Website: https://thepactmobile.com/

Time: 7:30pm (Thursday-Saturday)/2:00pm (Sunday)

Email: boxoffice@thepactmobile.com

Address: 5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609

Phone: 251.307.505

