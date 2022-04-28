Prosecutors cut deal with teen accused of shooting nine people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a 2019 high school football game accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors on Thursday that will allow him to leave prison in about two years.

DeAngelo Parnell pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, and Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson accepted the agreement to sentence him to 20 years in prison, with all but five years suspected, followed by three years’ probation.

Defense attorney Chase Dearman said his client should get out of prison about two years.

Dearman said he was fully prepared to defend his client.

“I’ll put it to you this way, I was not scared to try the case,” he said.

The shooting occurred in August 2019 at a game between Williamson and LeFlore high schools. Police quickly arrested Parnell, who was 17 at the time, and charged him with nine counts of attempted murder.

---

