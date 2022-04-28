Recipe: Artichoke, Mushroom & Crabmeat Risotto

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

Rouses Sicilian Olive Oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 large white onion, diced

2 shallots, diced

1 large portobella mushroom, cleaned and diced into ⅛-inch pieces

1 18.7-ounce jar Rouses Long Stem Roasted Artichokes, cut into ⅛-inch pieces

4 tablespoons butter

2½ cups arborio rice

½ cup Pinot Grigio white wine

4 cups chicken stock

Sea salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

1 8-ounce container local fresh lump crabmeat

4 green onions, diced

1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

PROCEDURES:

1. Heat a large pan over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the heated pan.

2. When oil is shimmery, add garlic, onions, shallots, mushrooms and artichokes to the pan. Stir.

3. When vegetables are slightly browned, add butter and stir. Lower heat to medium-low and add rice; stir well. Let rice brown, stirring constantly until it’s just starting to toast.

4. Add wine and stir until rice absorbs the wine. Stir frequently until rice thickens.

5. Add some chicken stock until mixture is just barely liquid. Continue stirring frequently until it’s thickened, and continue adding just enough stock, a little at a time, to keep it from burning or becoming too thick.

6. If the rice is too crunchy for your taste, add a little more stock. Risotto should not be overcooked; it should be a bit al dente.

7. Add crabmeat, and let it simmer for 5 minutes to cook thoroughly, gently stirring.

8. Add diced green onions and the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese to the risotto, gently stirring so as not to break up the crabmeat too much.

9. Sprinkle fresh parsley over the risotto just prior to serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.