Saraland’s Velus Jones, Jr. joins us to talk about the NFL Draft

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s been quite the journey for Saraland’s Velus Jones, Jr. From Saraland to USC to Tennessee... and soon the NFL!

The wide receiver/kick returner joined us on Studio10 to talk about what that journey has been like and his excitement for this years draft.

The draft kicks off tonight. So we’ll soon know where the local football stars NFL career will begin!

