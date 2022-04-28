Second Annual Women’s Derby Tea and Fashion Show

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Health A Sista Out is a nonprofit in Baldwin County dedicated to uplifting and unifying Women of Color. Health A Sista Out was founded on a Pay it Forward initiative and has been steadfast in doing all we can in our community and encouraging others to help contribute in our area and beyond.

On April 28,2022,Global Pay it Forward Day, we plan on continuing the ripple effect by providing Loaded Teas at Vivacious Vibes, 2101 US-98 a Suite C Daphne AL from 7:30 - 10:30am and 3-5pm; or lunch at DD’s Wings in the food court at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Foley AL until all funds are exhausted. On Sunday May 22, 2022 we will be hosting our 2nd Annual Women’s Derby Tea and Fashion Show at The Garden at Bella Sera, Loxley AL. The Tea will be hosted by none other than our Founder and Executive Director, Patricia Reed aka Hija De Jimenez and featuring Eunice Mingo LPC. The Fashion Show will be hosted by Ashley Sylvester, owner and operator of Pineapple Paint Parties. During the Tea we will award at least one scholarship of $2000; however, we hope to exceed our fundraising efforts and hand out more than one scholarship as we did last year.

The 2022 scholarship drive is open. Please go to the website www.healthasistaout.com to donate.

