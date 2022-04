College players and committed 2022′s, get ready for a new league! Adam Heisler joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on Southeast Collegiate League. The season lasts eight weeks and consists of 20+ games. Travel will be minimal and this will also be a wood bat league.

Opening night is May 31, 2022.

Visit this website for more information.

