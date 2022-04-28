Spring Hill College rape case delayed, transferred to new judge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Spring Hill College student’s rape trial has been postponed and, and the case has a new judge.

Vassil Kokali, a 23-year-old Italian citizen, stands accused of raping a fellow student in her dorm room last year. The case has been trial transferred to the docket of retired Judge Charles Graddick, who has been brought back to help clear a backlog.

The trial, which had been slated for next month, now is set for June 7, with a final status hearing scheduled for May 17.

Defense attorney Dom Soto said his client is eager for the case to go to trial after several delays.

“He’s going to overstay his visa if we don’t get this tried,” he said.

On Thursday, Spring Hill College asked for more time to comply with a court order to turn over documents related to the allegations. Soto said he also agreed to narrow the request. The defense wants documents related to a complaint made by the accuser made against Kokali to the college. Soto said those proceedings ended with a decision to delay Kokali’s diploma by six months.

In addition, the defense wants records from a previous complaint that the woman made in 2018 against another male student. Soto said the defense made the request after the woman said during a court hearing that someone at the school took advantage of her after she attended an off-campus party when she was a freshman.

Under Alabama’s rape shied laws, the judge will review those documents and, if he determines that they are relevant, will turn them over to the defense.

Soto said Kokali is innocent and wants to get on with his life.

“He’s in this Catch-22 where he can’t stay; he can’t go,” he said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.