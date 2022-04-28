Teen grazed by bullet after suspect shoots into vehicle, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager was grazed by a bullet late Wednesday night after someone shot into the vehicle in which she was riding, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responding to the 2400 block of Osage Street about 11:40 p.m. discovered that the 17-year-old girl had been a passenger in a vehicle when a known male subject shot into the vehicle.

The victim taken to the hospital by personal vehicle for treatment, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

