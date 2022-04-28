Two guns found at LeFlore High School during random search of students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two guns were found in the backpacks of two students at LeFlore High School on Thursday.

The Mobile County Public School System said the weapons were discovered during a random canine and metal detector search. The students with the guns were found in separate classrooms.

School system spokesperson Rena Philips said the students were arrested and recommended for expulsion.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy, and we have found that these random searches are an effective strategy in keeping our students and campuses safe. The searches are conducted at all MCPSS middle and high schools periodically throughout the year,” said Phillips.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.