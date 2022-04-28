Victory Health Partners hosts Annual Hope for Healing Dinner & Celebration

Imagine having to choose between health insurance and daily living expenses. What about working so hard as an entrepreneur, but not being able to afford or offer health insurance. The decision to delay or forgo healthcare for many due to lack of health insurance usually results in a negative outcome physically and financially, which also impacts their emotional and spiritual health. Currently, there are 100,000 adults from Mobile and Baldwin County alone who represent our family, friends, and community who rely on the emergency room for their primary care when their health becomes a crisis due to lack of health insurance.

For the past 20 years Victory Health Partners has worked to bridge that gap and provide affordable healthcare for over 35,000 patients throughout 44 counties in Gulf Coast. This year, we are celebrating 20 years of providing hope and healing for our patients who are uninsured. Our Annual Hope For Healing Dinner and Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center. The evening includes dinner and inspirational testimonies from the founding to present-day partnerships who are furthering the impact in the lives of our patients. Hear from innovator and entrepreneur, April Anthony, founder and former CEO Encompass Health, and Forbes #37 America’s Self-Made Women 2021 as she shares her entrepreneurial journey that started when she took over a company in her 20′s and grew it into one of the most successful home healthcare businesses.

The formation of the vision and purpose of Victory was created in the hearts of founders, Dr. Robert and Tami Lightfoot during an international medical mission trip. From the mission field back to Mobile, Dr. Lightfoot transitioned from his general surgery practice to Victory to serve over 35,000 patients throughout the last two decades. “Our annual Hope for Healing is one of the opportunities we invite you to partner with us to provide restorative, life-saving healing for the more than 100,000 people who are uninsured in our region,” shared Dr. Lightfoot, Founder & Executive/Medical Director of Victory Health Partners. Our keynote speaker, April Anthony recently shared, “As leaders, it’s important to make sure that you are putting people first and trying to make accommodations for them that show you truly care. I believe if we care for our people, they will care for us.” Sponsorships, Table and Ticket sales can be found at victoryhealth.org.

About Victory Health Partners:

Victory Health Partners is a 501(c)(3) non-profit healthcare practice established to provide a continuum of affordable quality care for the low income, uninsured adults of the Gulf Coast. Victory is a community solution for a community problem and is supported by tax deductible contributions from a diverse community of supporters.

